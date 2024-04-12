Popular Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky trended on the social media space after he made known his gender in court

The controversial act who recently bagged 6 months jail time told Justice Abimbola Awogboro that he was a man during

The report about Bob's recent confession took Nigerians by surprise as they dished their interesting takes

Popular Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, has confessed to being male during his recent hearing at the Federal High Court in Lagos State on Friday, April 12.

Legit.ng previously broke the news that the controversial act has been sentenced to six months in prison without the possibility of a fine for abusing the naira.

Bobrisky decrees he is a man in federal high court. Credit: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Before the sentence, the judge, Justice Abimbola Awogboro, inquired about his gender, and he swiftly stated that he was a guy.

When the judge inquired, "Are you a man or a woman?" Bobrisky answered, "I am a man."

According to Awogboro, the judgement would serve as a caution to others found abusing and mutilating the naira.

The judge ordered that the jail term begin on March 24, 2024, the day of his arrest.

Recall that Bobrisky was convicted on April 5 after pleading guilty to a charge of misusing the naira filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Nigerians react to Bobrisky's gender declaration

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@RealQueenBee__:

"How? How can a man be the mummy of Lagos? How can a man win Female best dressed award? So many Hows???"

@PSkyxx:

"We must all be advocating for fairness in justice. Is he the only one that has sprayed naira. Seen thousands of videos where naira is being sprayed. To now sentence him to prison without an option of fine is selective justice and it’s unfair. I’d rather they prosecute him duly for his other tendencies."

@dammygtnet:

"Before nko, make dem hammer am 14yrs for gay related stuff."

@effusyboy:

"Why questioning his gender? was that what brought him to court? The judge too dey over do."

@wahalaMann:

"Idris is a man while Bobrisky the mummy of Lagos is a woman."

@Capital_ELI:

"Hahaha. Kirikiri no be anybody mate ooh."

@Mureejb01:

"Lol. Daddy of Lagos."

@PickTwo_:

"How has it improve the cost of living in Nigeria? Sequel to the last ara gbachie gị nti, ara ozo gbachie gi nti."

