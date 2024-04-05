Famous Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky allegedly did not comply with the bail requirement set by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

Recall that Bobrisky was arrested by the EFCC's Lagos State Command for the misuse of naira notes on different occasions

A fresh report shed light on Bob's detention state while highlighting the extra offences EFCC charged against the internet sensation

According to a recent report, famous Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky (Idris Okuneye) has been detained in a separate lone cell following his arrest.

Legit.ng earlier reported that EFCC apprehended the internet celeb on Wednesday, April 3rd, at Pinnock Estate in Lagos State.

Bobrisky's arrest update by EFCC trends.

Source: Instagram

Confirming his detention, a commission representative identified as Dele Oyewale revealed the reason for his arrest. He claimed that the crossdresser had been arrested for money mutilation and Naira misuse and would face charges in court soon.

The commission even shared his mugshot and a post that shed further light on his arrest and how his attendance at Eniola Ajao's movie premiere, Ajanaku, led to his imprisonment.

The online sensation will be arraigned in court today, April 5th, 2024, for alleged N180.7 million money laundering and N490,000 abuse.

The EFCC filed six charges against the defendant. The first four charges involved naira abuse. The fifth and sixth charges accused him of offences related to his firm, Bob Express.

Read below:

Netizens react to update on Bob's arrest

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

mecedo24_kingsley:

"Living f@ke life on social media doesn't pay! Some of ur celebrity favorite are living f@ke live and ur asking God when will ur turn comes relax my bro news sis no be everything wey dey shine be gold ."

pepsystarr_:

"Sighs … even though he is bad but this particular case is nonsense. Let shim go."

everythingmayowa1:

"Na people wey go do function or event after this i pity pass, nobody go wan spray money again, you people forgets we love people coming to our event to not only show up but turn up."

bimbolatoks_:

"Spraying money is a crime. Yes we are all guilty of it and we are all used to lawlessness. But one prayer is, people should not use my own case of ignorance to learn lesson."

richy_billy_02:

"Any cell way dem keep bob him go still Dey enjoy."

VeryDarkMan speaks on Bob's arrest

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that social media critic Martins Vincent Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), reacted, finally breaking his silence on Bobrisky's arrest by the EFCC.

The social media critic advised him against making calls to people he is connected to as it could make his case complicated.

VDM also hinted he would submit a petition to the EFCC on money laundering against Bobrisky.

