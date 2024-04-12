Prominent social media accounts asserted that Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu has remarried

The supposed marriage happened with Professor Wole Akeredolu, the immediate younger brother to the late Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu

A fact-checking platform investigated the claim and shared its findings in a report published on Thursday, April 11

Akure, Ondo state - A claim that Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, the wife of the late governor of Ondo state, Rotimi Akeredolu, married his younger brother trended online.

Legit.ng reports that Betty Anyanwu married Akeredolu, the immediate past governor of Ondo state in April 1981. The former governor died on December 27, 2023, after a prolonged health battle with leukaemia and prostate cancer at the age of 67. The couple had four children and four grandchildren.

An X (formerly Twitter) account, @instablog9ja, posted the claim of Betty Anyanwu remarrying on April 6, 2024, with a caption:

“Late Ondo’s Gov. Akeredolu’s widow, Betty, ‘remarries’ his younger brother.”

The post was accompanied by screenshots of a post by Betty, the widow of Akeredolu.

The post has garnered over 1.5 million views, more than 6,500 likes, over 1,100 comments, and 1,300 reposts as of April 8, 2024.

Other blogs also shared this claim as can be seen here and here.

Following this claim, a fact-checking platform, The FactCheckHub, decided to carry out an investigation.

After its scrutiny, the platform held that the claim that Akeredolu’s widow, Betty, remarried his younger brother is false.

Checks revealed that it was a tradition performed for widows that does not require marrying any member of the family in particular.

