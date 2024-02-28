Amid various engagements in the polity, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday travelled to Ondo state

The president stopped at Owo town, to visit the family of late Ondo Governor Akeredolu, whom he described as a "fearless leader"

Photos of President Tinubu and the wife of the late governor, Betty Akeredolu have surfaced online

Owo, Ondo state - On Wednesday, February 28, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Rotimi Akeredolu, former governor of Ondo, in Owo town.

Tinubu pays condolence visit to Akeredolu’s family, says late ex-gov was a fearless fighter and added that Ondo state lost an illustrious son. Photo credit: @aonanuga1956

Akeredolu died in December 2023, at the age of 67 after a protracted battle with prostate cancer. He was buried on Friday, February 23, in Owo, Ondo state. The funeral service was held at St. Andrew’s Cathedral, Owo, the hometown of the late governor.

But on Wednesday, Tinubu was received in Owo, home town of the late Akeredolu, by Lucky Aiyedatiwa, governor of Ondo state, Olayide Adelami, his deputy, and other top politicians.

President Tinubu, accompanied by Aiyedatiwa and Adelami, visited Akeredolu’s residence and met with Betty Anyanwu, the deceased’s wife, to condole with her, The Cable reported.

Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu's aide, confirmed the development via a post shared on his X account, accompanied by pictures.

Tinubu also visited Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye III, the Olowo of Owo, Onanuga confirmed.

He tweeted:

"At the palace, President Tinubu eulogized Akeredolu as a statesman and a distinguished legal luminary who served his people with unwavering dedication.

‘‘We lost an illustrious son. Akeredolu was very close to me and an ally. He was a son of the soil, and I have come to pay homage,’’ the President said at the Olowo’s palace."

Akeredolu's wife pens controversial tribute to husband

Meanwhile, Betty Akeredolu, wife of the late Rotimi Akeredolu, former governor of Ondo, on Friday, February 23, penned a controversial tribute to her husband, who died in office.

In the funeral service bulletin, which has gone viral on social media, the former Ondo first lady, who is an Igbo, lambasted those criticising their marriage based on ethnic differences.

She wrote:

“They marvel that a Nigerian man can love his wife. To them na only Oyibo man dey love,” Betty wrote.

"They are infuriated that a Yoruba man can love his wife who is Igbo. How can? Igbo lasan, lasan! To them na only Oyibo man dey love."

