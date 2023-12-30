Ibadan, Oyo state - Nigeria's First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, on Saturday, December 30, visited the family of the late former Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Mrs Tinubu, according to The Nation, arrived Jerico residence of Akeredolu around 12:45 pm in the company of the deputy governor of Oyo state, Bayo Lawal, and other dignitaries.

Legit.ng gathers that the First Lady was received by Akeredolu’s wife, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu and other members of the family.

Akeredolu died on Wednesday, December 27, at the age of 67.

Source: Legit.ng