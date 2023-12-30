BREAKING: First Lady Remi Tinubu Visits Akeredolu’s Family in Ibadan
Ibadan, Oyo state - Nigeria's First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, on Saturday, December 30, visited the family of the late former Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.
PAY ATTENTION: We Need your Opinion! What do You Think about this Website? Take 5-min Poll and Make Legit.ng Better Now.
Mrs Tinubu, according to The Nation, arrived Jerico residence of Akeredolu around 12:45 pm in the company of the deputy governor of Oyo state, Bayo Lawal, and other dignitaries.
Legit.ng gathers that the First Lady was received by Akeredolu’s wife, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu and other members of the family.
Akeredolu died on Wednesday, December 27, at the age of 67.
Source: Legit.ng