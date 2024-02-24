Betty Akeredolu, the widow of former Ondo governor Rotimi Akeredolu, stirred controversy with her tribute in the funeral service bulletin

She defended their inter-ethnic marriage and slammed critics who doubted a Yoruba man's love for his Igbo wife

The funeral service, held in Owo, Ondo state, was attended by dignitaries including Vice-President Kashim Shettima and APC chairman Abdullahi Ganduje

Owo, Ondo state - Betty Akeredolu, wife of the late Rotimi Akeredolu, former governor of Ondo, on Friday, February 23, penned a controversial tribute to her husband, who died in office.

In the funeral service bulletin, which has gone viral on social media, the former Ondo first lady, who is an Igbo, lambasted those criticising their marriage based on ethnic differences.

Betty Akeredolu stirred controversy again as she paid tribute to her late husband, former Ondo governor Rotimi Akeredolu. Photo credit: Rotimi Akeredolu Aketi

She wrote:

“They marvel that a Nigerian man can love his wife. To them na only Oyibo man dey love,” Betty wrote.

"They are infuriated that a Yoruba man can love his wife who is Igbo. How can? Igbo lasan, lasan! To them na only Oyibo man dey love."

Akeredolu, who died on December 27, 2023, was buried on Friday in Owo, Ondo state. The funeral service was held at St. Andrew’s Cathedral, Owo, the hometown of the late governor.

Dignitaries who attended the funeral service include Vice-President Kashim Shettima, George Akume, secretary to the government of the federation (SGF); Abdullahi Ganduje, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC); state governors; among others.

Betty Akeredolu recounts love with late husband

In her tribute to her husband, which was published in the funeral service bulletin, Betty spoke about how they met while observing the compulsory one-year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Enugu state.

She also used the opportunity to address the controversies and rumours ignited by the sickness and eventual death of her husband.

During Akeredolu's sickness, Betty was accused of taking control of the state and preventing her husband from handing over power to his deputy governor.

Some also described the late governor as a weakling in his marriage. According to the widow, some people were angry that Akeredolu, a Yoruba man, loved her Igbo wife.

Her tribute titled "Tribute to My Love, Aketi", which addressed the rumours and controversies, read partly:

"Darlin,….It’s me, your adorable Betty. You just left me. Just like that! It hurts. Badly it hurts.

"Now alone. To face all manners of mockery. From the so-called friends and adversaries alike. Not a few lashed out that you were a weakling because you loved me.

"A beg o! Can an Amotekun generalsimo be a weakling? Mbanuu! It doesn’t add up nau. Haba By the way, do they know what love is? I don’t think so

"In their homes while growing up they saw their mothers trampled upon as doormats. Beaten up like punchbags.

"They copied the template and treated their wives as pieces of furniture that can be easily discarded as trash. And in many instances the subjugation was garnished with beatings while the community looked the other way and remained unperturbed as gender based violence reigned supreme nationwide."

Tinubu bids farewell to Akeredolu

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has bid farewell toAkeredolu.

At St. Andrews Church on Imola Street in Owo, during the funeral proceedings, Tinubu, represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, praised the late former governor of Ondo state as an exceptional person who was deeply committed to the wellbeing of his community.

