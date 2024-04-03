President Bola Tinubu's government on Wednesday announced an increment in the electricity tariff

Musiliu Oseni, vice chairman of the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), said the 300% hike is to enable DisCos to pay for gas and maintain their machines

In a swift reaction, Former Kaduna Senator Shehu Sani said the development will affect Nigerians and businesses greatly

Shehu Sani, the former senator, who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th senate, has reacted to the hike in electricity tariff.

FG explains why it hiked electricity tariff

Recall that on Wednesday, April 3, the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) approved the increase of electricity tariff for customers under the Band A classification.

With the development, customers would pay N225 kilowatt per hour from the current N66.

But during an interview on Wednesday night, Musiliu Oseni, the vice chairman of NERC said the commission hiked the tariff of electricity because generation companies could not pay for gas and maintain their machines.

Shehu Sani reacts to hike in electricity tariff

Reacting, in a series of posts shared on his X page on Wednesday, Sani explained that the hike in the tariff would affect Nigerians and businesses.

He tweeted:

"Increasing electricity tariffs by 300% will finally electrocute human lives and businesses in the country."

The former lawmaker added:

"Dollar came down and Electricity tariffs goes up. In Physics, Gravity and Anti-Gravity."

Nigerians react to Shehu Sani's statement

Shehu Sani's statement has got many talking on X. Legit.ng captured some of their reactions below.

@AGINAS tweeted:

"People are already losing jobs due to power outages and they still talking about increasing electricity tariffs. Ahhh God! People will soon leave this country and leave politicians in their country alone. NJ."

@Good_citizins tweeted:

"This government is indeed anti-people. How can you subsidize pilgrimage while electricity which is the engine of production is left to hit the roof."

@Nwafresh tweeted:

"I just pity people without meter. You won't see the light but you must pay the bill at month end.. Ehh chimo."

@iAm_Abdulkarim tweeted:

"They prefer to share palliatives and to subside Hajj fares."

@realmfonumoh tweeted:

"Government trying to feed from its citizens instead of providing for them."

