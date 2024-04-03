Global site navigation

BREAKING: FG Announces 300% Increment in Electricity Tariff, Gives Breakdown

by  Bada Yusuf

The federal government, through the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), has announced an increment in the electricity tariff, which customers under the Band A classification will have to pay.

Musliu Oseni, the vice chairman of the NERC, announced the increment at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, April 3, stating that customers will now have to pay N225 kilowatt per hour instead of N66, which was being paid before.

In a document released by the chairman of the commission and tagged Eligible Customer Regulations 2024, signed by Its Chairman Sanusi Garba, the new increment accumulated to over 300 per cent.

