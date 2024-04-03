BREAKING: FG Announces 300% Increment in Electricity Tariff, Gives Breakdown
The federal government, through the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), has announced an increment in the electricity tariff, which customers under the Band A classification will have to pay.
Musliu Oseni, the vice chairman of the NERC, announced the increment at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, April 3, stating that customers will now have to pay N225 kilowatt per hour instead of N66, which was being paid before.
In a document released by the chairman of the commission and tagged Eligible Customer Regulations 2024, signed by Its Chairman Sanusi Garba, the new increment accumulated to over 300 per cent.
