As Air Peace kicked off its Lagos to London direct flight on March 30, many Nigerians have said they were impressed

A video trending on social media showed when an Air Peace crew led by Allen Onyema walked into Gatwick Airport in style

A Nigerian man who saw the Isiagu dress used by the crew noted that he was proud of the way they were dressed

Air Peace started operating direct flights from Lagos to London, and Nigerians are reacting to the dress code of the aircrew.

Air Peace commenced the Lagos-London flight on March 30, placing its airfare at N1.2 million for economy class and N2.2 million for premium economy.

Air Peace kicks off direct flight to London. Photo credit: Air Peace.

Meanwhile, a video which captured parts of the inaugural flight showed the aircrew walking at the airport.

The Airpeace crew and their well-wishers were led by Allen Onyema, who was evidently proud of the achievement.

One thing that made the aircrew stand out was their distinct appearance in the popular 'Isiagu' native attire.

Reacting to the dress code, a Nigerian man, @LongzDizzle made a post on X, noting that he was proud of the airline.

He wrote:

"We MUST celebrate our diversity! Proud of the success of Air Peace.. me sef wan Isi Agwu even more now! Your success is the success of Nigeria!"

The video, which was widely circulated, was also shared on TikTok by @ignatiusebegbulem.

Reactions as Air Peace lands in London

@Genevieve Chidera737 said:

"The Isiagu is sending me."

@Iamchioma_a commented:

"Me, I'm proud."

@lĕgĕndăry said:

"They should continue the hate while we keep setting milestones. One love umunna."

@Nurse Constance said:

"I listened to his interview at Arise TV. Kudos to him. There were challenges, but Almighty God saw him through. Greater heights Air Peace."

Allen Onyema's statement on UK and Nigerian salary earners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Airpeace boss, Allen Onyema, stirred controversy with his recent statement asserting that earning N200,000 monthly in Nigeria surpasses receiving £2,000 in the UK.

Onyema, also a lawyer, argued that in foreign lands like the UK, a £2,000 earner is, at best, a pauper

In the viral video, Onyema asked Nigerians to stop running down their own country.

