Former President Olusegun Obasanjo does not really look and act like his age mates as he convinced many that he is still active

The ex-Nigerian leader got many talking on social media following his recent action at an event in Lagos state

In reaction, some Nigerians noted that Tinubu can do the same while others said Obasanjo no doubt is fit even at 87

Lagos state - Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has got Nigerians talking on social media, especially X.

In a video that has gone viral, the crowd goes wild and excited as Obasanjo jumps off a state.

The former president had given a speech at the 9th International Trade Exhibition and Conference on Agrofood, Plastics, Printing, and Packaging in Lagos state on Tuesday, March 26, when he surprised many with his move declaring he is still active.

The former president who turned 87 on March 5, 2024, surprised the diplomats and international visitors from 17 countries who were at the event.

In the clip captured online, the crowd could be seen cheering on the former president as they clapped for him. Despite his age, Obasanjo no doubt is fit.

Nigerians react as Obasanjo jumps down from stage

As usual, Nigerians on X reacted differently to the video. Legit.ng captured some of their reactions below.

@royaltyuso tweeted:

"See how the aide ran from the back. Efficiency."

@AGINAS tweeted:

"Abeg, make birthday boy Amoda try something like this. I want to check something."

@iamolajide_ tweeted:

"Tinubu taught him how to do this…Uncle Bola does this like 100 times a day."

@ayokay13 tweeted:

"Baba too strong."

@Lambert7600 tweteed:

"Gallant military mentality."

@hassanoladipo8 tweeted:

"BAT will never try to even jump up and down on one spot."

Obasanjo's advisory to Tinubu's govt

Meanwhile, ex-president Obasanjo revealed what President Bola Tinubu's administration needs to alleviate the ongoing economic hardship.

Obasanjo said the economic hardship is caused by the mismanagement of resources and lack of productivity among Nigerians.

He said Tinubu's administration should devolve power and resources from the federal government to state and local governments.

