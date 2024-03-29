A woman who was arrested in place of her husband in Anambra state has been thrown into deep sadness following the loss of her pregnancy

Mrs Mmesoma Odili landed in police detention when the Force could not get hold of his husband following a land dispute in Umunya, in Oyi LGA of Anambra state

An indigene of the community and Nigerians on X has called on Governor Soludo to intervene in the matter to prevent further loss of lives

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Anambra, Awka - A pregnant woman, identified simply as Mrs Mmesoma Odili, a native of Umuosiegbo village, Umunya, in Oyi local government area of Anambra state, is devastated.

An Anambra woman reportedly spent eight days in police custody, where she lost her pregnancy.

Source: Facebook

As reported by Vanguard, on Friday, March 29, she was thrown into deep sorrow following the loss of her pregnancy during eight days of detention at the Zone 13 Police Headquarters, Ukpo, Anambra state.

According to the report, the police had to arrest Mmesoma when they could not lay hands on her husband over a land dispute in the area.

An indigene of the community, Mr Jude Ikeanyionwu, shed more light on the development.

He noted that the dispute had torn the area apart and called on the state governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, and other state stakeholders to intervene in the worrisome situation before it leads to the loss of more lives.

Ikeanyionwu said:

“Mmesoma’s husband is a member of the community’s vigilante group and one of those opposed to the illegal attempt to sell our communal land by some of our elders.

“For eight days she was in detention and it was during this period that she had a miscarriage and lost her three months pregnancy. The police had to let her go when she was almost dying in detention.”

Nigerians react as woman loses pregnancy in Anambra

Nigerians took to the comment section on X and shared their opinion. Legit.ng captured some of their reactions below.

@OjoToyin15 tweeted:

"For how long was she detained? Every officer should be questioned."

@JaymoneyIOC tweeted:

"Chioma is pregnant and is held in police custody."

Source: Legit.ng