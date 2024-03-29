“I’m Devastated”: Soludo Urged to Intervene As Anambra Woman Loses Pregnancy in Police Cell
- A woman who was arrested in place of her husband in Anambra state has been thrown into deep sadness following the loss of her pregnancy
- Mrs Mmesoma Odili landed in police detention when the Force could not get hold of his husband following a land dispute in Umunya, in Oyi LGA of Anambra state
- An indigene of the community and Nigerians on X has called on Governor Soludo to intervene in the matter to prevent further loss of lives
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
Anambra, Awka - A pregnant woman, identified simply as Mrs Mmesoma Odili, a native of Umuosiegbo village, Umunya, in Oyi local government area of Anambra state, is devastated.
As reported by Vanguard, on Friday, March 29, she was thrown into deep sorrow following the loss of her pregnancy during eight days of detention at the Zone 13 Police Headquarters, Ukpo, Anambra state.
According to the report, the police had to arrest Mmesoma when they could not lay hands on her husband over a land dispute in the area.
An indigene of the community, Mr Jude Ikeanyionwu, shed more light on the development.
He noted that the dispute had torn the area apart and called on the state governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, and other state stakeholders to intervene in the worrisome situation before it leads to the loss of more lives.
Ikeanyionwu said:
“Mmesoma’s husband is a member of the community’s vigilante group and one of those opposed to the illegal attempt to sell our communal land by some of our elders.
“For eight days she was in detention and it was during this period that she had a miscarriage and lost her three months pregnancy. The police had to let her go when she was almost dying in detention.”
Nigerians react as woman loses pregnancy in Anambra
Nigerians took to the comment section on X and shared their opinion. Legit.ng captured some of their reactions below.
@OjoToyin15 tweeted:
"For how long was she detained? Every officer should be questioned."
@JaymoneyIOC tweeted:
"Chioma is pregnant and is held in police custody."
Inspector declared wanted for alleged murder
In another development, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Police Force declared an inspector wanted for murder in Anambra state.
The state police command disclosed this to journalists in a press statement issued by its spokesman, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, on Tuesday, February 6.
Ikenga identified the inspector as Audu Omadefu and urged the public to report information on his whereabouts to the nearest police station, The Punch reported.
Meanwhile, details of the alleged murder were not disclosed, but the command assured all that any information given shall be treated with utmost confidentiality.
Source: Legit.ng