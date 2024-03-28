Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering security matters in Nigeria.

Mabera, Sokoto state - A top police representative in Sokoto state has said he cannot confirm if bandits’ leader Dogo Gide, who was purportedly shot by the military died.

Legit.ng reports that the social media was on Wednesday, March 27, awash with stories saying Dogo Gide had been killed by Nigerian security agents.

Dogo Gide's alleged death is unconfirmed. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

However, when contacted, Ahmad Rufai, the spokesperson of the police in Sokoto state, said he only read the news of Dogo Gide’s death on social media platforms.

Daily Trust quoted him as saying:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“Having read it on social media, I made an inquiry from our command because I am not in town, but the response I got did not confirm that the terrorist died in a private hospital in Mabera, Sokoto.

“Whatever may be the case, I will communicate with you as soon as I get details of the incident.”

Gide is one of the deadliest terrorists in Nigeria with hundreds of fighters under his command.

He is known to have been responsible for numerous terrorist attacks against civilians and security forces in the northwest region of Nigeria, especially Zamfara and Sokoto states.

More to follow...

Source: Legit.ng