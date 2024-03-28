The Nigerian Military has explained why the 313 suspects were released to the Borno government

The Defence Headquarters disclosed that a court order aided the release of the suspected terrorists

Maj Gen. Edward Buba, Director of Defence Media Operations, made this clarification to newsmen in Abuja on Thursday

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

FCT, Abuja - The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said that the release of the 313 terrorism suspects to the Borno state government was on the orders of the Federal High Court, Maiduguri division.

CG Musa has vowed to deal with terrorists in Nigeria. Photo credit: @DefenceInfoNG

Source: Twitter

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, who made the clarification on Thursday, March 28, in Abuja, said the suspects were detained on suspicion, but no evidence was found against them at the conclusion of an investigation, Daily Trust reported.

According to him, the Federal Ministry of Justice prosecuted the cases, leading to the court’s decision for their release and subsequent handover to the Borno state government for further action, Premium Times report added.

“Accordingly they were handed over to the Borno State Government for further action,” he said.

Nigerians react as Military speaks on release of 313 suspected terroriss

As usual, Nigerians took to the comment section of X and shared their opinion on the Military's stance. Legit.ng captured some of their reactions below:

@JayJay_kalu tweeted:

"We honestly don't care, all we know is that it should be replicated in all regions of Nigeria."

@mayorfald tweeted:

"Abi una swap them."

Ernest Anawhobe stated:

"Nigeria no go better pass this one."

Coker Coker said:

"If boko haram was treated this way we would have gotten chibok gals back."

Jude Chinweike Okpe wrote:

"Boko Haram soldiers loading."

Source: Legit.ng