Human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, has lamented the alleged 'bastardisation of institutions' in Nigeria

Effiong criticised the decision by the military to declare several persons ‘wanted’ in connection with the brutal killing of Nigerian security agents in Okuama, Delta state on March 14

In a statement on Thursday, March 28, Effiong said the power to declare civilians ‘wanted’ rests with the Nigeria Police Force (NPF)

Okuama, Delta state - A human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, has said it is illegal to declare anyone wanted without a court order.

Legit.ng reported that the defence headquarters (DHQ) on Thursday morning, March 28, declared eight people wanted following the tragic killing of 17 military personnel during a non-combative operation in Okuama community, Delta state.

The incident, which occurred on March 14, sent shockwaves through the nation, prompting action from authorities.

In a statement, the DHQ identified eight individuals believed to be connected to the heinous crime.

The suspects: Igoli Ebi, Akata David, Akeywiru Omotegbono, Ekpekpo Arthur, Andaowei Bakrikri, Sinclear Oliki, Clement Oghenerukevwe, and Reuben Baru, have been officially declared wanted in connection to the attack.

But reacting to the development, Effiong said if the Armed Forces suspected them of murder or other offences, they should have passed the information to the police.

The Lagos-based lawyer wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle:

“This should be handled by the police, not the military. We keep bastardising our institutions.

“These individuals are not members of the Armed Forces and therefore not subject to Service Law.

“It is illegal to declare anyone wanted without a court order.

“If the Armed Forces is suspecting them of murder or other offences, they should have passed the information to the police.

“This gestapo behaviour has to end.”

Tinubu gives national honour to slain soldiers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, March 27, honoured the late officers of the Nigerian Army who were brutally killed in Okuama with national awards.

According to the presidency, all four senior officers were awarded Member of the Order of Nigeria (MON).

