Inspector Audu Omadefu is reportedly on the run over an alleged murder in Anambra state

The Anambra state police command has declared the inspector wanted and urged residents to be on the lookout for the inspector

The command's spokesperson, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, did not give details of the alleged murder

Anambra state, Awka - The Nigerian Police Force has declared an Inspector wanted for murder in Anambra state.

The Anambra state police command disclosed this to journalists in a press statement issued by the command’s spokesman, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, on Tuesday, February 6.

Ikenga identified the inspector as Audu Omadefu and urged the public, with information on his whereabouts, to report to the nearest police station, The Punch reported.

Meanwhile, details of the alleged murder and how it was committed was not disclosed, but the command assured all that any information given shall be treated with utmost confidentiality.

The police spokesperson also published some telephone numbers of the police in the state, with an appeal to Nigerians to report to the Force whenever they see the wanted inspector, Premium Times report added.

The statement read:

“Anambra State Police Command hereby declares AP No. 362178, Inspector Audu Omadefu wanted for murder.

“The command urges any member of the public who sees the fugitive or has information on his whereabouts to report to the nearest police station or call the command’s control room number 07039194332 or the PPRO on 08039334002.

“Any information given in this regard shall be treated with utmost confidentiality.”

