In case you make mistake in your National Identity Number (NIN) or there is a need for you to update your data due to marital status and you don't know what to do, follow some the guide here if you wish to resolve it.

Reason for NIN Data Modification

Here are the major reasons why you may want to modify your National Identity Number data:

Marital status

Unintentional mistakes

Wrongly spelled name

change of address

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Change of Phone Number

level of education

change of occupation

Follow some the guide here if you wish to resolve your NIN mistakes.

Source: Original

Major Requirements needed if you want to modify your data

1. Original copy of the first NIN slip issued to you

2. Printout of the Remita Retrieval Reference (RRR) Number which you paid on remita

3. Application letter signed by you for the change you want to make on your data

For a Change of Name, you must present the following documents:

4. Sworn Affidavit

5. Newspaper Extract

6. Marriage Certificate (for married ladies)

For a Change of Address, you must present the following:

7. Utility Bill

8. Tenancy Agreement

9. Bank Statement

10. Community leader Attestation

Change of Phone Number:

11 Police Report

For the level of education

12. Present the recent Certificate obtained;

Change of occupation,

13. Offer Letter from your employer.

How much is NIN Name modification?

The cost of NIN correction of name is N500 on the NIMC official portal.

NIMC Correction Of Date Of Birth: N15,000

Modification Process

1. Locate NIMC office near you with the required documents including the printout of the Remita Retrieval Reference (RRR) Number

2. Request for a data modification form and fill it

3. Submit to an enrolment officer to double-check against the supporting documentation to ensure everything is correct

4. Your pre-filled information will be inputted on the NIMC Software by the enrolment officer.

5. You’ll be asked to double-check the information you provided to avoid any error.

6. Your biometrics will be captured

7. A Transaction ID Slip will be printed and given to you

8. You’ll have to submit the former NIN Slip to the NIMC office

9. You will be told when to come back to the NIMC office for your NIN slip.

NIN-SIM Link: 72 million subscribers groan over blocked lines as telcos count loses

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that telecommunication companies in Nigeria are hit hard due to the disconnection of over 72 million telephone lines in Nigeria on Monday, April 4, 2022.

The losses run into billions of naira, according to telecom experts who said the biggest losers in the government directive are the telcos.

The firms rely on the sales of airtime for revenue and the directive is a direct blow to their major source of income.

Source: Legit.ng