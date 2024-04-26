A Nigerian man processed his Canada travel documents without telling his girlfriend until he got the visa

When the Canadian visa reached his hands, the man decided to inform his girlfriend of his journey

The information only came a few hours before his flight, and this did not go down well with his girlfriend

A Nigerian man secretly processed his Canada travel documents without giving a hint to his girlfriend.

It was after he got the Canadian visa approved that he decided it was time to mention it to his woman.

Sharing the story on TikTok, the lady in question, @abaya_plug_in_, said she thought it was a joke until she learned it was real.

She said she learned of her boyfriend's eminent journey to Canada a few hours before the departure of his flight.

How man informed girlfriend of his Canada visa

The man decided to send her a WhatsApp message to inform her of the journey and to invite her to his house for a farewell.

This did not go down well with the lady who felt demeaned by her man's secret plans to travel abroad. She shared their conversation in a TikTok video.

Her reply to his invitation read:

"Me that you can't tell any plans of yours. As you dey use me to pass time. I'm not hurt, thanks. I'm not surprised, though."

The lady also accused the man of showing her fake love, because if he was real, he would have made his plans known to her.

Her words, as seen in the chat:

"This is what it means, because how am I going to explain myself or what do you want me to do with my life after you turned it upside down."

The man tried to convince her that he meant well by keeping his journey a secret and that he still loved her, but all entreaties fell on deaf ears.

Reactions as man secretly gets visa to Canada

@OLUWASEYIFUNMI said:

"Two weeks to my introduction my boyfriend told me he wanted to pick something from his friends at Lagos. The second day I hear say he don reach Canada."

@itz_zulfah said:

"Same thing happened to me. He told me I should come nd see him on getting to his place he was telling me he’s traveling tomorrow Omo I was just crying he was just pleading after a month he left."

Man and his wife get US visa

In a related story, a lucky man and his wife planned to relocate from the UK to the United States after they bagged a five-year visa.

They posted a video on TikTok to share the good news with their followers, saying the interview did not take long.

The man, Daniel Jesuloba, said the US visa interview took only about 10 minutes, and they got their visa approved.

Source: Legit.ng