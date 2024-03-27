Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, March 27, honoured the late officers of the Nigerian Army who were brutally killed in Okuama, Delta state with national awards.

According to the presidency, all four senior officers were awarded Member of the Order of Nigeria (MON).

All 13 soldiers were awarded the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR).

Tinubu also announced approved scholarships to children of fallen soldiers, including the one in the womb, till the university level.

Tinubu praises Nigerian military

Meanwhile, President Tinubu praised the military for "their restraint in not carrying out vengeance" on innocent members of the Okuama community.

He assured the families of the 17 slain military personnel that the perpetrators and their sponsors would not go unpunished.

More to follow...

Source: Legit.ng