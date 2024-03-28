Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering security matters in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - A former federal lawmaker and social critic, Senator Shehu Sani, has said it is “morally important” that Nigerian policemen lost in similar circumstances as the slain Okuama military personnel, should be accorded equal respect and honour.

Sani commended President Bola Tinubu for personally attending the burial of the slain soldiers in Abuja, describing it as “very significant”.

Recall that about 17 Nigerian soldiers were killed on a mission to halt clashes between two communities in Delta state.

The troops from the 181 Amphibious Battalion deployed in the Bomadi region, had reportedly responded to the conflict in the Okuoma community when they were killed on March 14.

Sani wrote on his verified X handle on Thursday, March 28:

“As the Commander in Chief, the personal presence of the President in the burial of the Slain soldiers is very significant. Also, it's morally important that the Policemen lost in similar circumstances be accorded equal respect and honour.”

Legit.ng reports that Preesident Tinubu spoke Wednesday, March 27, at a solemn and emotional burial ceremony of the fallen soldiers at the military cemetery in Abuja, with grieving family members, relations, military chiefs and top government functionaries in attendance.

At the event, the president ordered the army authority to pay the slain soldiers’ entitlements to their family members within 90 days.

Tinubu also admonished security agents not to let the death of their colleagues discourage them.

