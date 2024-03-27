COAS Lt-General Taoreed Lagbaja has assured the family members of slain soldiers killed in the Okuoma community of Delta State of maximum support

Lagbaja gave this assurance on Wednesday, March 27, when the 17 military personnel were buried at the National Military Cemetery, Abuja

Meanwhile, the soldiers were allegedly murdered by Irate youths in the Okuoma village on Thursday, March 14, 2024, during a peace mission to the warring Okuama and Okoloba communities in Delta state

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

FCT, Abuja - The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, on Wednesday, March 27, disclosed that 17 troops of the Nigerian Army, who were killed in Delta state on March 14, 2024, left 10 widows, among which were 3 pregnant women as well as 21 orphans.

Lagbaja said that a total of 21 children had been orphaned and 10 women widowed by the actions of the culprits in Okuama, Delta state. Photo credit: HQ Nigerian Army

Source: Facebook

As reported by Daily Trust, this is as just the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who was the special guest of honour at the burial ceremony at the Military Cemetery, declared that the deceased officers would be awarded posthumous national honours.

Speaking in an emotional-laden voice where the slain military officers were being buried, Lagbaja revealed that the 3 women were 4, 5 and 8 months pregnant respectively.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

The COAS described the killing of the soldiers as “most barbaric”, saying it took 72 hours after the unfortunate incident to recover the mutilated bodies of the slain soldiers, Channels TV reported.

Lt-General Lagbaja reiterated the Army’s commitment to bring the perpetrators of the heinous crime to book and recover all missing weapons. He also assured the widows of o

Lagbaja said:

“Your Excellency, distinguished guests, ladies and gentlemen, the Okuama killing has added to the care of the Nigerian Army and, by extension, the Nigeria state – 10 windows (three of whom are 4, 5, and 8 months pregnant), 21 orphans, and many other dependents which include parents.

“While commiserating with the families of these gallant soldiers, I assure them that the Nigerian Army and the good people of this country will not leave them in the cold. We shall do all within our power to provide succor to them and preserve the memories of their departed loved ones.”

Presidency under fire over Delta bloodbath

Legit.ng reported earlier that Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser on information and strategy to President Bola Tinubu, came under criticism for his latest social media post on the Okuama incident.

Providing an update via his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle about his principal's imminent attendance of the national burial for the Nigerian military officers killed on March 14 by some gunmen in Okuama, Delta state, Onanuga referenced two past funerals.

The presidential aide said the past burial ceremonies were not graced by the incumbent Nigerian leader.

The former News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) managing director (MD) used the past events to justify his stance that "President Tinubu cares”. However, this did not sit well with many X users.

Following the backlash, Onanuga edited his tweet and removed the part where he indirectly aimed a dig at former president, Muhammadu Buhari.

Source: Legit.ng