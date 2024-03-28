The Nigerian Defence Headquarters has declared six persons wanted in connection with the killings of officers and soldiers in the Okuama community in the Ughelli South local government area of Delta state.

The military authority made the announcement in a tweet on Thursday morning, March 28, stating that they were prime suspects in the killing of the Nigerian soldiers.

Military declares six persons wanted over the killing of 17 soldiers in Delta state

Delta killings: List of wanted suspects

According to the tweet, the wanted persons are Akeywru Daniel Omotegbono, Prof Akpekpo Arthur, Andaowei Dennis Bakriri, Igoli Ebi, Akata Malawa David, Sinclear Oliki, Clement Ikolo Oghenerukevwe and Reuben Baru.

The release of the names of the suspects came barely 24 hours after President Bola Tinubu announced scholarships and other awards to the children and other family members of the slain soldiers.

The military personnel were said to be on a peace million in the Okuama community before they were attacked by some suspected militants and murdered brutally.

How army discovers bodies of slain soldiers

In the early hours of Saturday, March 16, fourteen lifeless bodies of some murdered soldiers were recovered by military operatives on patrol at the Okuama community.

Some of the corpses whose faces were covered were reported to have been dismembered. Some of their heads were not there, while others had their stomach and heard ripped off.

Also found dead were a commanding officer and two majors. Their bodies were reportedly found floating on the riverbanks in the community.

Source: Legit.ng