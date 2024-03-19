Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

Okuama, Delta state - A leader in Ughelli South, Olorogun Sleek Oshare, has said “nobody knows” the killers of the 17 soldiers in Okuama, Delta state.

Oshare said this while speaking in an interview on Channels Television's 'Politics Today' programme on Tuesday night, March 19.

A community leader has said the people who killed soldiers in Okuama, Delta state, are 'not known'. Photo credit: HQ Nigerian Army

Describing the murder of the security agents as “painful”, the community leader asserted that ‘to start pointing fingers at some people is not fair at this moment’.

His words:

“It (the soldiers' killing) is a painful thing, but I do not want to accept that they were killed by my people. Nobody knows who killed them and that’s why the president (Bola Tinubu) has ordered that a thorough investigation should be made.

“To start pointing fingers at some people and saying ‘your people killed them’, I don’t think is fair at this moment.”

Slain soldiers: Flags fly at half-mast

Meanwhile, the Armed Forces of Nigeria, on Monday, March 18, began mourning the slain 17 military personnel.

To this end, flags were flown at half-mast in several military locations in the country.

The Nigerian Army shared a picture of flags at half-mast on Tuesday evening, March 19.

DHQ releases photos of slain soldiers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the defence headquarters released the full names and photos of the soldiers killed in Okuama.

This was contained in a post shared via the DHQ's X handle.

According to the post, 17 army officers were killed including a Lieutenant Colonel, two majors and a captain.

