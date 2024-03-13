Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

FCT, Abuja - A Facebook page, Solid Travels, recently shared a post claiming the existence of a federal government grant of N500,000 for Nigerian youths.

The claim comes as Nigerians grapple with economic hardship which has culminated in protests across Nigerian states.

The government promised that millions of households would receive financial relief monthly. Photo credits: Sean Gallup, Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

After coming to office in May 2023, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ended a fuel subsidy regime, leading to a tripling of petrol prices and a spike in living costs. The naira has also slid against the dollar.

More than 3,700 social media accounts have reacted to the post of the N500,000 grant, while it has collected more than 2,600 comments and 67 reshares since it was published on February 2, 2024.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

A fact-checking platform, Dubawa, verified the information.

The platform said it clicked on the link and found no content that showed registration or eligibility for a federal government grant. Instead, the website -Petsmartgo.com- showed how Nigerians can obtain a visa sponsorship opportunity in the United States (USA).

It added that spammers and scammers use the website’s information to perpetrate mischievous deeds.

Therefore, Dubawa warned users to "beware of the hoax website".

Source: Legit.ng