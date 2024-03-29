Nigeria's First Lady Oluremi Tinubu has taken to social media to celebrate her husband in a unique way

Although President Tinubu has announced he will not host any birthday celebration or permit others to organize festivities on his behalf, his wife did not disappoint as she celebrated him lowkey

Oluremi Tinubu's sweet words to her husband have been greeted with sweet reactions from Nigerians on the X platform

State House, Abuja - First Lady Oluremi Tinubu has joined Nigerians to celebrate her husband on his 72nd birthday.

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu celebrates her husband, Nigeria's president as he turned 72.

Source: Facebook

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu turned 72 on Friday, March 29, 2024. The day will be another important milestone in his life as a leader and a statesman.

As the leader of Nigeria, President Tinubu in deference to this challenging times will not host any birthday event and does not want any of his associates and numerous well-wishers across the country to organise any celebratory event on his behalf or in his name.

"Happy Birthday, My Love": Remi Tinubu

First Lady Remi Tinubu, in a post shared on her X account, described her husband as "My love" and shared two romantic photos of them.

She tweeted:

Happy Birthday, My Love.

"AKANBI, OMO OLODO IDE."

Nigerians react as First Lady celebrates Tinubu's 72nd birthday

As usual, Nigerians also wished President Tinubu well. Legit.ng captured some of their reactions on X below.

@Abdyekeen_Bash tweeted:

"Your laughter has caused many homes tears. Instead of celebrating, you all should be brooding and seeking forgiveness from your Lord for the numerous hardships you've caused the common man in Nigeria."

@mamatii001 tweeted:

"This sweet my belle our mother.

"Where is Margaret Obi handle?

"I want to tag something. Love u mummy."

@abdullahayofel tweeted:

"Love is sweet oooooo."

@ExquisiteDemola tweeted:

"Love is sweet sha.... Happy birthday to your bobo."

@VictorAsiwaju1 tweeted:

"May God continue to bless the President with Good health."

Tinubu at 72: Buhari sends crucial message

Legit.ng reported earlier that former President Muhammadu Buhari sent birthday wishes to President Bola Tinubu on his 72nd birthday, expressing hopes for his good health and long life.

Buhari praised Tinubu's leadership and efforts to address the nation's challenges, wishing him a joyful celebration and many more years ahead.

Buhari, in a statement issued by his media aide, Mallam Garba Shehu, said:

“My family and I pray to God that you remain healthy and happy and continue to work for the betterment of the country. Happy birthday to you!”

