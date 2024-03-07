The soul of Morris Fadehan, shepherd of Grace of Comfort Parish, a Celestial Church of Christ branch in Ile-Ife, Osun state, was allegedly taken by his assistant

The owner of the church, one Pa Olafare, explained that the murder was caused by an internal dispute between the suspect and the deceased

Police in Osun have waded in and they disclosed that the case is presently being handled by the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID)

Ile-Ife, Osun state - More details have emerged about the pastor who killed his superior recently in Osun state.

Multiple reports had said a second-in-command, Lekan Ogundipe, murdered Morris Fadehan, the shepherd of Grace of Comfort Parish of the Celestial Church of Christ, Ile-Ife.

Osun-based cleric, Morris Fadehan, was killed by his lieutenant, Lekan Ogundipe. Photos credit: Morris Fadehan

As reported by Vanguard newspaper on Thursday, March 7, the owner of the church, one Pa Olafare, threw light on the matter.

Speaking while receiving a delegation from the national headquarters of the Celestial Church of Christ, Pa Olafare explained that the incident arose after the deceased retrieved keys to the church from the suspect for assaulting a prophetess in the church.

Ogundipe had allegedly perpetrated the killing inside the church without being detected. He then quickly went to Pa Olafare’s house to report that he met Fadehan’s body on the floor burning.

Pa Olafare explained:

While I was about eating on Monday evening (February 26), Lekan came to the house and told me the deceased body was on fire and that he was lifeless on the floor. My wife and I drove to the church with him where we found the deceased partly burnt inside the church.

Other members of the church within the vicinity were also attracted to the scene. While inspecting the church vicinity, we discovered blood stains on different parts of his body and cuts. When we asked Lekan about the blood stains, he attempted to run but we grabbed him and locked him in my car before calling in the police.

We unwrapped the deceased pastor’s body and discovered that there was screwdriver steel in his ear and several cuts on the head and neck before we took the body to the morgue at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital in Ile-Ife.

Meanwhile, Lekan later confessed to the police that he perpetrated the crime because of a dispute with the deceased.

Osun church murder: Police react

Meanwhile, Yemisi Opalola, the Osun state police spokesperson, confirmed the incident.

Opalola stated that the suspect had been arrested and the case transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

