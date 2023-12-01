Pastor arrested for allegedly killing wife in Ekiti

Pastor Abiodun Sunday has been arrested by the police for allegedly killing his wife, Tosin Oluwadare.

It was gathered that the tragic incident occurred in Ido-Ile in Ekiti West Local Government Area of Ekiti state.

A step-brother of the deceased, Samuel Ibironke, alleged that Pastor Abiodun strangled his sister to death

Ido-Ile, Ekiti state - Operatives of the Ekiti State Police Command have arrested a pastor, Abiodun Sunday for allegedly killing his wife, Tosin Oluwadare.

The state police spokesman, DSP Sunday Abutu, said the tragic incident occurred in Ido-Ile in Ekiti West LGA of the state.

Abutu disclosed that the command is investigating the matter, Daily Trust reported.

It was gathered that the suspect was allegedly caught with the corpse on his way out of the town.

The pastor, a former herbalist, was reportedly posted to a Christ Apostolic Church in Ori-Oke, Ido Mountain, Ekiti West, where he was once expelled.

A step-brother of the deceased, Mr Samuel Ibironke, alleged that Pastor Abiodun strangled his sister to death.

“After killing my sister, he called my wife who is a health worker to come and assist him, only for my wife to get there and discover that he strangled my sister to death.”

Pastor arrested for killing woman for money ritual

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Segun Otaru was arrested by the Nigerian police alongside two other persons, Abdulmumini Yakubu and Samuel Segun, for allegedly killing a young woman, Mercy Moses, for ritual.

The pastor of Voice of Canaan Church was accused of luring the prostitute to a hotel where she was allegedly rap*d and killed before being buried in the church.

It was reported that some vital organs from her body were ground and mixed with a lotion, which the pastor used to get rich quickly.

Pastor sets lady on fire during special prayer

Pastor Taiwo Odebiyi of the Cherubim and Seraphim Church, Maberu Parish, located in the Offin area of Sagamu in Ogun State, was arrested for setting 21-year-old Sukura Owodunni on fire during a special prayer session.

It was gathered that the pastor asked Sukura to buy Amazing Grace perfume, local eggs and a candle and while praying for her, he reportedly poured the perfume on her body and lit the candle.

