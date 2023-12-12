Chisom Nwakwo, a final-year student of the faculty of agriculture, department of agricultural economics, OAU, Ile Ife, Osun state, has died in a road accident

Legit.ng reports that the management of OAU confirmed the update in a statement on Tuesday, December 12, expressing its sadness

The institution's spokesperson, Abiodun Olarewaju, stated that the deceased student was involved in an accident on campus and unfortunately passed away

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering metro and tertiary education in Nigeria

Ile-Ife, Osun state - A final year student of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Chisom Nwankwo, has died in an auto accident on the school campus.

Per The Punch, Nwankwo was said to be commuting on a commercial motorcycle along Road 1 on OAU's campus when the accident that claimed her life occurred.

OAU mourns deceased final year student

Sources on campus said immediately after the accident occurred, Nwankwo and the motorcyclist who conveyed her were rushed to the health centre, from where they were moved to OAU Teaching Hospital (OAUTH), where the student was confirmed dead.

Before the accident that claimed Nwankwo’s life happened, a motorcyclist and another student of the Osun-based university, Deborah Okunola, had been injured in another accident.

While they were being attended to, a motorcyclist conveying Nwankwo, upon arriving at the scene, got carried away and lost control after a bus coming behind hit it, Vanguard newspaper reported.

OAU spokesperson, Abiodun Olanrewaju, confirmed the tragedy.

According to him, an Okada was trying to overtake a Toyota Corolla but unfortunately, the side mirror of the said car hit the bike causing the commercial motorcyclist to fall with the passenger who is a 200-level student of psychology, Deborah Okunola.

He said:

“As those ones were trying to attend to themselves, another bike operated by one Chika Nwakore was carrying a 500-level female student of the department of Agric Economics named Chisom Nwankwo. The bike man carrying Chisom was distracted by the initial accident, and he lost concentration, while a bus coming behind him hit the bike with the passenger.

“Chisom with the bike man were injured and were taken to the health center where they were referred to OAUTH complex.

“But unfortunately, Chisom was later declared dead. The body is in the university’s campus at the preservation of anatomy because the morgue of the teaching hospital has collapsed.

"We sympathise with the family of the deceased, a final year for that matter. We are not happy to lose anybody."

