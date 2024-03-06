Olushola Faleye, Herbert Wigwe's key aide, escaped death in the tragic helicopter crash that claimed the lives of his boss, the Access Bank CEO's wife, and son

Addressing a crowd of mourners in Lagos during the funeral service of the late banker, Faleye said he still sees himself on the ill-fated flight with the Wigwes and others

Legit.ng reports that Wigwe was among six people who died on February 9, 2024, after a helicopter in which they were travelling crashed near Nipton, California, USA

Victoria Island, Lagos state - Olushola Faleye, the personal assistant (PA) to the late group managing director (GMD) and the chief executive officer (CEO) of Access Bank Plc, Herbert Wigwe, narrated how luggage issues prevented him from taking the ill-fated flight.

Legit.ng had reported how Wigwe; his wife, Chizoba; and his son; died in a helicopter crash, which occurred in the United States. Wigwe's business associate, Abimbola Ogunbajo, also died in the tragic accident.

Wigwe was among six people who died on February 9, 2024, after the Eurocopter EC130 in which they were travelling crashed near Nipton, California. Photo credit: @HerbertOWigwe

But somehow, Olushola whose name was in the manifest, escaped death as he did not board the ill-fated flight after opting to travel by road, Arise TV reported.

Faleye flew with Wigwe, his wife, son and former group chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group), Abimbola Ogunbanjo from London, United Kingdom to Palm Spring, a city in California, US.

But on getting to Palm Spring, Olushola declined to board the ill-fated flight going to Boulder City in Nevada.

He was said to have opted to travel to Boulder City by road and escaped the air disaster.

Speaking while mourning and eulogising Wigwe at the Night of Tributes on Wednesday night, March 6, Faleye said while on his way to Las Vegas by road, he tried calling his boss and the others on the chopper, but none of the calls pulled through.

He said:

I remember before his helicopter flight, during our 11-hour trip from London to Halloran Springs, I walked up to him (Wigwe) and asked how comfortable it is for him to fly at night. He said 'this is America'.

When we landed, everybody was filled with joy, and we waited to be cleared by the Immigration. Then, we came out. Coming out, we had two vans waiting. One was to take us to go board the chopper, the other was to take our luggaes, because they cannot go on the chopper.

Throughout my years of working with him, I have always held the notion that flying that way is not a luxury for me, I am on duty.

Because of the pieces of luggage which would arrive much later than the helicopter journey, Faleye opted to travel by road to deliver the items to his boss.

Watch Faleye's speech here, courtesy of Channels Television.

As of the time of this report, Wigwe is a trending topic in X (formerly Twitter).

