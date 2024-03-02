Osun state governor, Ademola Adeleke has sent his condolences to the family of late Nollywood actor, Tolani Quadri Oyebamiji, popularly known as Sisi Quadri

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Osun state, Osogbo - Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state has described the death of Nollywood actor, Tolani Quadri Oyebamiji, popularly known as Sisi Quadri, as shocking and devastating.

Adeleke sent his condolences to the bereaved family, especially Quadri’s aged father, The Nation reported.

Adeleke says Sisi Quadri was a delight to watch

This was contained in a condolence message issued by Adeleke’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed on Friday, March 1.

Legit.ng previously reported that the indigenous act was announced dead on Friday, March 1, weeks after marking his 44th birthday on December 25, 2023. He was said to have passed on after a brief illness.

As reported by The Punch, the governor said the late indigene of Iwo was a great talent and delight to watch in movies.

Adeleke urged the family to take consolation in the fact that he lived a life of impact, particularly in the acting profession.

“Tolani Quadri Oyebamiji (aka Sisi Quadri) was a delight to watch in movies. He was a great talent that illuminated homes and impart valuable messages.

“With his demise, the memory of the wonderful moments he created on the scenes, and more, the comical relief he inspires through his works will reverberate for years.”

Video of Sisi Quadri complaining about his health

Legit.ng earlier reported that a viral video of Sisi Quadri complaining bitterly about his ill health before his tragic demise recently went viral online. The distressing video sighted by Legit.ng showed the actor at a hospital complaining.

He could be heard discussing the tests they conducted on him. He said nothing was wrong with him until they conducted tests, and when he complained, they did not take him seriously.

“Nothing was wrong with me till you carried out your test, and when I complained, you didn’t take me seriously,” in his words.

