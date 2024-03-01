A family in Oyo state, Ibadan, has been thrown into deep sorrow following the death of a grandchild

The family of six reportedly ate flour prepared from cassava peels and afterward landed in Ladoke Akintola Teaching Hospital in Ogbomoso

One person has died following the unfortunate incident, and the five others are in critical condition at the hospital

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Ibadan, Oyo state - Amid untold hardship in Nigeria, tragedy has struck in a family of six in the Temidire Atoyebi area of Ogbomoso, Oyo state, following the consumption of cassava flakes popularly known as Amala.

Tragedy strike in Oyo. For illustration purposes only. Depicted person has no relationship to events described in this material. Photo: FG Trade/GettyImages, IK. Okungbowa (Nigerian Soup Recipe)

Source: Facebook

How did the sad incident occur?

As reported by The Guardian, the family is currently in pain and, at the same time, mourning as one person has died as a result of complications experienced after allegedly eating poisoned cassava flour used to prepare the Amala.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The unfortunate incident happened at the Temidire Atoyebi area along Ajaawa Road in Ogbomoso South/Ogo Oluwa local government area of Oyo state.

It was learned that the family of six ate the food for dinner on Wednesday night, February 28.

The family consists of a grandmother, Mrs. Victoria Paul Adewole, her four children, and a granddaughter.

Sources share details as one person died

Sources disclosed on Thursday, February 29, that the family ate the food and became uncomfortable a few hours later.

Vanguard reported that the family managed to extract the amala from cassava peels that they ground and made into flour, which they prepared as a meal, since they could not afford to buy yam or cassava flour.

They ate the Amala for dinner. No sooner had they finished eating than they started complaining of abdominal pain. The deceased, as informed, was a granddaughter.

Neighbours quickly rushed the mother and the five children to Ladoke Akintola Teaching Hospital in Ogbomoso.

Unfortunately, upon arrival at the teaching hospital, the granddaughter could not be admitted because she was reportedly brought in dead.

A source said:

“The family ate Amala dinner prepared from yam or cassava flour.”

According to the source “one of the children managed to disclose that it was cassava peels that they ground and made into flour which they prepared as Amala, since they could not afford to buy yam or cassava flour.”

At the time of filing this report, five others were accepted and are said to be in the hospital's intensive care unit.

Hardship: Father kills son over food in Abia

In another development, Legit.ng reported that a man identified simply as Marcel Udeh, a resident of the Umunneochi local government area of Abia state, has reportedly killed his son over food.

On Wednesday, February 28, Udeh, aged 70, who hails from Eziama Lokpaukwu village, reportedly found out that his son had eaten the last food in the pot without his permission.

In a fit of rage, Udeh was alleged to have dashed into his room, brought out a gun, and fired it at his son, leading to the victim’s death.

Maureen Chinaka, spokesperson of the Abia police command, said the case was reported at the Umunneochi Division. She added that the suspect has been arrested.

Source: Legit.ng