Atolagbe Yemi Oje, suspected to be a ritualist, has been arrested for allegedly murdering Mayowa Ajiboye, a palm oil seller, in Kwara state

The victim's body was allegedly burnt and dumped in a river by the suspect after being raped to death

The Kwara state commissioner of police, Victor Olaiya, confirmed the development to journalists and noted that the matter is under investigation

Kwara state, Ilorin - The Kwara state police command has arrested a suspect identified as Atolagbe Yemi Oje, who, after having forceful sex with a mother of one, killed her for ritual purposes.

As reported by Daily Trust, the victim, identified as Mayowa Ajiboye, is a palm oil seller and resident of the Omu-Aran area of the state.

She was allegedly raped to death, her corpse burnt, and the remains dumped inside a river by the suspect.

Speaking on the incident during the weekend, the state commissioner of police, Victor Olaiya, described the suspect as “a monster” and the act as “barbaric.”

According to him, the victim initially paid N1,600 to the suspect in November 2023 to help fetch firewood in the forest to cook her palm fruit, which he refused to supply.

Olaiya said on February 22, 2024, the victim and her young daughter, Ope, went to fetch firewood in the bush and met Oje who, upon sighting them, immediately joined them in gathering the firewood and that was where he carried out his heinous act.

The CP added that the suspect hid the deceased’s phone in the bush and threw away the sim card and battery. He added that Oje confessed to killing the woman after raping her to avoid being exposed.

The police boss noted further that investigation into the case was ongoing and the suspect would be charged as soon as the investigation was concluded.

The police CP said:

“He asked the deceased’s daughter to carry some of the firewood to where it will be used to prepare the palm fruit and asked the mother (deceased) to follow him inside the bush to gather more so he can perfect his sinister motive.

“After they have both gone far into the bush, the suspect suddenly held both legs of the deceased from behind while she was receiving a phone call and fell her down. But she managed to use the stick in her hand to hit the suspect on his neck in defence.

“He collected the stick and used it to hit her severely on the head and she fell unconscious. He then raped her, cut some hair from her vagina, cleaned the semen and blood from her private parts with a white handkerchief for money ritual purposes, slaughtered her with her cutlass, and set her remains on fire before dragging the burnt body to a river to conceal it.”

