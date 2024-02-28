Two workers were killed during bomb explosions at two different construction sites in Borno state

Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency publication reported that five other people sustained injuries

The explosion happened after an IED mistaken for metal scrap, killed six children in an Islamic school in Gubio LGA of Borno in January

Dikwa, Borno state - Bomb explosions have killed two labourers at two separate construction sites in the Dikwa local government area of Borno state.

As reported by TheCable, Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency publication focused on the Lake Chad region.

2 construction Workers killed in Borno bomb explosion

It was gathered that five persons sustained injuries during the bomb blast.

According to an intelligence source, the first bomb blast happened when a labourer transporting bricks ignorantly conveyed an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) to a section of Koibe Primary School, which is under construction.

The source said the second IED exploded and killed another construction worker at a different site on the outskirts of Koibe.

The tragic incidents occurred almost a month after an IED mistaken for metal scrap, killed six children in an Islamic school in Gubio LGA of Borno.

Legit.ng recalls that a bomb explosion rocked Ibadan, the Oyo state capital on Tuesday evening, January 16.

The loud bang was heard around the Agbowo, Sango, Orogun and Bodija areas of the ancient city.

Explosion kills scores of Niger residents

Legit.ng earlier reported that scores of residents were killed in an explosion that rocked the Galkogo community, in the Shiroro local government area of Niger state.

Two accounts of the incidents in the community claimed that the explosions were caused by an airstrike by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) while another said dynamites were thrown at the residents by some bandits.

Speaking on the mishap, a resident of the community, Tanko Erena, said the explosion from NAF airstrikes occurred when some officials of the Joint Security Task Force were on patrol in the area. Erena said it was possible the occupants of the NAF fighter jet which carried out the aerial bombardment did not know that those affected were JTF members.

