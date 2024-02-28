Marcel Udeh has done the unthinkable to his son in the top southeast state amid the current hardship in Nigeria

The man, aged 70, allegedly murdered his own son because the latter ate the last food in the home

The spokesperson of the Abia police command, Maureen Chinaka, confirmed the development via a statement and disclosed that "investigation is ongoing"

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Abia state, Umuahia - A man identified simply as Marcel Udeh, a resident of the Umunneochi local government area of Abia state, has reportedly killed his son over food.

The Abia state police command have arrested the aged man. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

How the man killed his son

As reported by The Cable on Wednesday, February 28, Udeh, aged 70, who hails from Eziama Lokpaukwu village, reportedly found out that his son had eaten the last food in the pot without his permission.

In a fit of rage, Udeh was alleged to have dashed into his room, brought out a gun and fired same at his son, leading to the victim’s death, Sahara Reporters confirmed.

Reacting to the shocking incident, Maureen Chinaka, spokesperson of the Abia police command, said the case was reported at the Umunneochi Division. She added that the suspect has been arrested.

“Yes, we got a report at Umunneochi Division.

“The suspect has been arrested and the matter has currently been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for discreet investigation.

“He will be charged to court afterwards,” she said.

Abia: Son kills 57-year-old father, police react

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Abia state police command has officially announced the death of a 57-year-old man, Mmaduka Ogbonna, who was allegedly killed by his 27-year-old son, Chinalu Ogbonna, in Amuzukwu, Umuahia North LGA.

ASP Maureen Chinaka, the state's police spokesperson, confirmed the incident in a statement released on Tuesday evening, stating that they received a report around 8:00 am at CPS Umuahia.

The authorities verified a homicide incident centred around Mmaduka Ogbonna, a 57-year-old man, reportedly slain by his 27-year-old son, Chinalu Ogbonna, in Amuzukwu, Umuahia North LGA.

Detectives from CPS Umuahia investigated and discovered the victim's body at the scene, noting the removal of his left eye.

Source: Legit.ng