Governor Alex Otti has made a stunning revelation about the state he inherited from his predecessor

Otti condemned the poor condition he met in Abia state and claimed he inherited huge debt that was allegedly used for nothing by Okezie Ikpeazu

The governor made this disclosure in a recent interview following his giant strides in eight months of his administration

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Abia state - Governor Alex Otti of Abia state has lamented the condition the state was in when he took over the reins of power in May 2023.

Recall that Otti ended the 24-year-old reign of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia state following his win in the Saturday, March 18, 2023, governorship election.

Otti disclosed that he inherited N192.2 billion in debt. Photo credit: Alex C. Otti

Source: Facebook

The governor, a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, February 29, 2024, said his predecessor, Okezie Ikpeazu, left the state in terrible shape.

Otti said:

“Absolutely, very, very bad shape, but I am not complaining. I have folded my sleeves and I am just dealing with what I met here.”

Did Ikpeazu spend borrowed funds on nothing? Otti speaks

Speaking further, the governor said that while he was not totally against debts, his grouse was that he did not see what the money borrowed by his predecessor, Ikpeazu, was used for.

Otti stated thus:

“My worry is not really about debt, it is about what the debt is used for.

"If you inherited a debt profile of N34.4 billion by May 29, 2015 and eight years later you ran that debt to about N192.2 billion; I really can’t see anything that you have done with the money, salaries were not being paid, pensioners were being owed, infrastructure was decaying, the place go into ruins, schools were run down completely, hospitals were dilapidated.”

Aba residents enjoy 48 hours of uninterrupted electricity

Legit.ng earlier reported that residents of Aba, the commercial city in Abia state are in a celebration mood following the 48 hours of uninterrupted power supply.

Some sections of Aba have been enjoying uninterrupted power supply after one out of four turbines at the Geometric Power Plant was switched on, on Sunday, February 25.

The plant was launched 20 years after the project was initiated by a former minister of power, Barth Nnaji.

President Bola Tinubu commissioned the power plant on Monday, February 26. Governor Alex Otti said the commercial city is now open to national and international businesses.

Source: Legit.ng