The reality on the ground is the rising cost of living in the country and the economic crisis occasioned by President Tinubu's policies

But the NLC insisted that its best option is to embark on a protest to register the level of sufferings, noting "it's a rally about hunger not minimum wage alone"

On Tuesday morning, the PDP and the Labour Party declared support for the NLC as protest spreads across Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - Two major opposition parties, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP), have thrown their weight behind the two-day protest declared by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

APC kicks against NLC protest

This was even as the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) expressed concern that the NLC protest may be hijacked.

In a separate interview with The Punch in Abuja, the opposition parties disclosed that the economic hardship is enough to make the masses join labour to kick against the insensitivity of the federal government.

The NLC president, Joe Ajaero, had warned that there would be a total shutdown of the economy if any of their protesting members were attacked during Tuesday’s protest.

On Tuesday morning, February 27, the union kicked off its protest on Tuesday, February 27. The protest a hew hours after the federal government and the NLC failed to reach an agreement.

PDP, LP declares support for NLC protest

Speaking with The Punch, the deputy national publicity secretary of the PDP, Abdullahi Ibrahim, said the people are always ready to resist any anti-people policy.

Ibrahim said:

“So the NLC is justified. The PDP agrees with labour. The reality on the ground defies human comprehension. You cannot expect Nigerians to fold their hands because it is an APC government that is in place. The NLC stormed the streets when it was the PDP. They did the same during the military regime. I don’t see any rationale for anybody to think the NLC is out to frustrate this government.

“The people have never been worse off as we are seeing it today. Purchasing power in the country has declined to an all-time worse. The inflation rate is also high. Everybody should come out for this protest, including labour, civil society organisations and traders. The PDP is absolutely in support of this protest.”

Also, the spokesman for the Labour Party campaign organisation, Yunusa Tanko, emphasised that the people have a right to vent anger to frustration to certain policies that are anti-people.

However, the national publicity director of the APC, Bala Ibrahim, said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was not unmindful of the pains of the masses, which he personally addressed in a series of his broadcasts.

But the commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom state, Waheed Ayilara, has deployed 3,200 police officers across the state after a meeting with the state chapter of the NLC, affiliate bodies and other stakeholders given the planned protest by the labour Union, Channels TV reported.

Hardship: Tinubu moves to pay unemployed youths

In a related development, President Tinubu has directed the creation of a social security unemployment programme where unemployed Nigerian youths will be paid to ease the economic hardship.

The minister of finance and coordinating minister of the economy, Wale Edun, announced this on Monday, February 26, in Abuja, after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Tinubu.

Edun also said there were plans for setting up of a consumer credit scheme to alleviate the pains of the economic adjustment.

