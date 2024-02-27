BREAKING: NLC Begins Nationwide Protest Over Economic Hardship

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has kicked off its two-day nationwide protest at the nation's capital, Abuja

The NLC President, Joe Ajaero said the protest is to let President Bola Ahmed Tinubu know how the high cost of living, and inflation in the country

Ajaero alleged that the federal government used peaceful means and threats to stop labour from staging the protest

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has kicked off its two-day nationwide protest on Tuesday, February 27.

According to The Nation, the protest is against the economic hardship facing millions of Nigerians.

NLC begins nationwide protest Photo credit: @NLCHeadquarters

Source: Twitter

The protest is coming hours after the meeting between the Federal Government and NLC ended in a stalemate.

The Trade Union Congress (TUC), however, is not part of the NLC nationwide protest with inscriptions such as “#End Poverty and Hunger. Support Local Industries#,” “Fix Local Refineries End Subsidy#;” “#End Naira Devaluation; Tax the Rich Subsidise the Poor #”, The Punch reported.

The NLC President, Joe Ajaero told newsmen before the protest started that they want President Bola Tinubu to know how Nigerians feel about the current economic hardship across the country.

“The government said we should not do rally. They used peaceful means and threats but we are in God’s hands.

“We are here for a rally so that Mr President will know how Nigerians feel and know where it is pinching us.”

The NLC protest started from the Labour House Headquarters in Abuja at exactly 9:36 am.

FG, NLC meeting ends in stalemate

Legit.ng earlier reported that the emergency meeting between the federal government and the NLC to stop the workers from staging the proposed nationwide protest has ended in a deadlock.

Lateef Fagbemi, the Attorney-General of the Federation, attended the closed-door meeting. Other federal government representatives are ministers of budget and planning, labour, finance, and agric. Also present at the meeting were the secretary to the government of the federation, the head of service and representatives of the NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

The NLC president, Joe Ajaero, who addressed journalists after the meeting, maintained that the protest would be held on Tuesday, February 27. “The rally goes on,” he said.

Source: Legit.ng