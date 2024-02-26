President Bola Tinubu-led federal government team meeting with the leadership of the NLC and TUC has ended in a deadlock

Joe Ajaero, the president of the NLC, said the protest scheduled for Tuesday will be held, adding that it was the duty of the DSS to ensure that the protest was peaceful

According to the NLC president, they are going to submit their demands to the national assembly during the protest on Tuesday

FCT, Abuja - The emergency meeting between the federal government and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to stop the workers from staging the proposed nationwide protest has ended in a deadlock.

Lateef Fagbemi, the Attorney-General of the Federation, attended the closed-door meeting. Other federal government representatives are ministers of budget and planning, labour, finance, and agric.

NLC to continue with protest after failed talk with FG

NLC protest holds on Tuesday

Also present at the meeting were the secretary to the government of the federation, the head of service and representatives of the NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

The NLC president, Joe Ajaero, who addressed journalists after the meeting, maintained that the protest will be held as scheduled on Tuesday, February 27.

“The rally goes on,” he said.

NLC president Ajaero responds to DSS warning

While reacting to the advisory issued by the Department of State Services against the protest, Ajaero said it was the constitutional responsibility of the secret police to ensure that the rally was peaceful and that the union would also ensure that the rally was peaceful.

The NLC president then disclosed that their list of demands would be submitted to the National Assembly during the protest on Tuesday. He also disclosed that a copy of their demands would be made available to journalists after meeting with the national assembly.

He said:

"We are not doing rallies for the sake of moving around. We have demands which we must present"

