The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress and other related unions have commenced the two-day protest over the hardship in the country

A video showing police officers on duty sharing biscuits and water with protesters in Lagos state has gotten the attention of many Nigerians

Many lauded the police, noting that the protest is a fight for all Nigerians not a selected few, others said, the police are not to be trusted with such a display of kindness

Lagos State - On Tuesday, February 27, operatives of the Lagos state police command, were seen sharing biscuits and water with protesters in Alausa, Lagos.

As reported by The Cable, the protesters stormed the streets to express their grievances over the current economic hardship.

They are also protesting the government’s alleged failure to implement agreements reached between both parties on October 2, 2023, following the removal of the fuel subsidy.

As reported by The Punch, the policemen were seen in a moving vehicle sharing water and biscuits as protesters chanted "Up Nigeria Police."

Nigerians react as police share biscuits to protesters

The generosity of the officers has generated mixed reactions on X. Legit.ng captured some of their opinion below.

@OmepaKogi_ tweeted:

"Nice of them."

@Dgreatayfocus tweeted:

"Nigeria is a cruise country.

"Tell me how government want to take you serious."

@iam_remi_xo tweeted:

"Kudos @PoliceNG. Nigeria will be great again."

@FaladeJumi tweeted:

"The first time Nigerian police officers are doing good."

@MikeAdimaIje tweeted:

"Big kudos to the Nigerian police. Everybody now realizes that the fight is for all cus nobody is an exception in this hardship."

@Sir_P_ tweeted:

"Lol, they are arranging PR in anticipation of the horrible things they'll do to Nigerian citizens during the REAL protests."

Hardship: PDP, LP back NLC protest as APC kicks

Meanwhile, two major opposition parties, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP), have thrown their weight behind the two-day protest declared by the NLC.

This was even as the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) expressed concern that the NLC protest may be hijacked.

The opposition parties disclosed that the economic hardship is enough to make the masses join labour to kick against the insensitivity of the federal government.

In the same vein, the commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom state, Waheed Ayilara, deployed 3,200 police officers across the state after a meeting with the state chapter of the NLC, affiliate bodies and other stakeholders given the planned protest by the labour Union.

