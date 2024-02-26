An emerging report has confirmed the readiness of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and other labour unions to embark on a nationwide strike

The organised labour arlier announced that it would embark on a nationwide strike on Tuesday and Wednesday, February 27 and 28

It was confirmed that mobilisation had already commenced despite warnings from the federal government

FCT, Abuja - Organised labour, including the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress, has reaffirmed their commitment to proceeding with the nationwide protest scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Despite multiple warnings from government officials urging them to reconsider for peace, the unions remain steadfast in their decision.

Attorney-General, DSS warns NLC, others

The Department of State Services, represented by spokesman Peter Afunanya, urged organised labour to dialogue with government officials rather than pursue actions that could jeopardise national security.

Similarly, the Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, warned that any protest by organised labour would be seen as contemptuous, citing two prior court orders from the National Industrial Court.

However, members of organised labour and various civil society groups remained steadfast, asserting that government warnings would not deter them from their peaceful protest plans.

NLC confirms mobilisation for nationwide strike

According to Daily Trust, Benson Upah, the Head of Information at the NLC headquarters, affirmed that members of the Congress were organising gatherings in various states.

He emphasised their commitment to ensuring a peaceful protest and mentioned their efforts over the weekend to coordinate and refine their plans.

Upah said:

“What I can tell you is that, mobilisation is going on with high spirits. We had commenced mobilisation since February 22 when the ultimatum expired.

"We’re working through the weekend to ensure that things are put in place.”

CSOs to join protest

Likewise, representatives from the Joint Action Front (JAF), Coalition for Revolution (CORE), and various Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) declared their intention to stage a large-scale protest against the escalating inflation and insecurity, among other pressing issues.

Through a public announcement posted on the X platform, the coalition outlined their requests, including a rollback of the subsidy removal policy, curbing the rapid rise in inflation, and halting the ongoing surge in school fees, among other grievances.

The planned protest, scheduled to take place simultaneously across all 36 states of the country as well as the FCT, will be spearheaded by Joe Ajaero, the President of the NLC, alongside Festus Osifo, the counterpart from the TUC, and various state chairmen of the congresses.

Ajaka urges NLC, others to shelve protest

Meanwhile, an appeal has been made to the NLC to shelve its planned nationwide protest on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Murtala Ajaka, the SDP governorship candidate in the last Kogi state gubernatorial election, appealed this via a statement on Sunday.

The politician urged the NLC and the other labour groups to give President Bola Ahmed Tinubu the benefit of one year.

