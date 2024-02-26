PDP stalwart Rilwan Olanrewaju has accused the leadership of the NLC of being compromised with the current Nigerian government

In an interview with Legit.ng, Olanrewaju shared the views of many Nigerians who wondered why it took the workers a long time before protesting

The PDP chieftain made the comment while reacting to the warning by the police and the DSS against the planned protest

The planned protest against the harsh economic conditions in the country by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has been rejected not only by the presidency and the security agencies but also by members of the opposition party.

The NLC announced it would stage a protest on February 28 and 29. Still, the Department of State Service (DSS) has warned the workers against the union, citing security concerns.

On Sunday, February 25, the presidency described the planned demonstration as a breach of law and an illegal undertaking, citing court injunctions. The police, on the other hand, issued a similar warning to the protesters against disrupting vehicular movements and other activities.

PDP chieftain knocks NLC

Reacting to the warnings, Rilwan Olanrewaju, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), told Legit.ng that the labour union was no longer neutral, so the security agencies were issuing the warning.

He alleged that the NLC had compromised, sharing the view of some Nigerians who wonder why it took the union so long before voicing against the new government's policies.

The PDP stalwart said:

"The NLC is no longer what it used to be. They have declared their support for our oppressors. The NLC chairman can not be trusted because he seems to have been massively compromised, as we have seen over time under this government.

"DSS threatening them not to protest is enough to know that NLC has lost the integrity to represent Nigerian workers and also the citizens of Nigeria."

Olanrewaju: Tinubu focuses on politics rather than governance

