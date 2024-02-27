President Bola Tinubu's recent plan for Nigerian youths will gladden the hearts of many amid the high cost of living

As economic hardship bites harder, Tinubu has approved a social unemployment programme, that aims to provide financial support to unemployed youths in the country

The federal government disclosed this on Monday through the minister of finance and coordinating minister of the economy, Wale Edun

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed the creation of a social security unemployment programme where unemployed Nigerian youths will be paid to ease the economic hardship.

Tinubu's govt to pay youth unemployment benefits

The minister of finance and coordinating minister of the economy, Wale Edun, announced this on Monday, February 26, in Abuja, after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Tinubu.

As reported by The Nation, Edun also said there were plans for setting up of a consumer credit scheme to alleviate the pains of the economic adjustment.

The minister spoke on the review carried out by a special presidential panel on the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP), which has submitted a preliminary report to the president, The Guardian reported.

Edu did not disclose a specific time of commencement and the duration of the implementation under Tinubu's government.

“Finally, in the same line to emphasise that there is empathy. There is a feeling for those who are less well off or a feeling, particularly the pains of this adjustment, there is coming a social consumer credit programme.

“So, by making consumer credit available, of course, goods become more affordable, the economy even gets a chance to revive faster because people have the purchasing power that allows them to order for goods, products,” he said.

On the various social investment programmes, the minister said what was done was “a review of existing mechanisms, a review of existing programmes, and where there have been successes, such as the 400,000 beneficiaries of the GEEP programme, and so on and so forth.”

He said:

"The direct payment to 12 million households, comprising 60 million Nigerians, is to resume immediately with the important provison that every beneficiary will be identified by their National Identity Number (NIN) and the Bank Verification Number (BVN)."

“Therefore, payments will be made into bank accounts or mobile money wallets so that whether it is before or after, there is verification of the identity of beneficiaries,” Edun added.

Tinubu order implementation of Oronsaya report

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has ordered the merger of some agencies in his move to cut down the cost of governance by his administration.

This is as the presidency announced the plan to implement the Steve Oronsaye panel report on restructuring and rationalising the agencies and parastatals of the federal government.

According to Bayo Onanuga, one of the spokespersons to President Bola Tinubu, the Oronsaya panel report was done 12 years ago, and a white paper was issued two years later. The decision to implement the report was reached at the Federal Executive Council meeting on Monday, February 26.

