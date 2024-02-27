Governor Sim Fubara has got many talking on social media, especially the X platform following his recent appointments

Nigerians maintained that Fubara had subdued Wike, his political boss, by appointing Justice Odili

Fubara, on Monday, appointed Justice Odili as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the governing council of the Rivers State University (RSU)

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Rivers state, Port Harcourt - Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state has appointed Justice Mary Odili (rtd) as the Pro-Chancellor and chairman of the governing council of the Rivers State University (RSU).

Fubara's appointment of Retired Justice Mary Odili and Adokiye Amasiemaka has stirred debate online. Photo credit: @AskPHPeople, Sir Siminalayi Fubara

Source: Facebook

This came as Fubara reconstituted the Governing Councils of the state's tertiary institutions: the RSU and the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE), Channels TV reported.

Leadership reported that the governor also approved the appointment of a former Super Eagles striker and former Rivers state Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice, Adokiye Amasiemaka, as the Pro-Chancellor and chairman of governing council of the IAUE.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

The secretary to the state Government, Tammy Danagogo, confirmed the development via a statement signed on Monday, February 26.

Fubara, Wike's feud linked to Odili's appointment

According to the aide, Governor Fubara also appointed Barrister Mela Oforibika, Chukwuma Chinwo, Esq., Adata Bio-Briggs, Esq., Dr. Jonathan Nimi Hart, Ngo Martins-Yellowe and Dr. Robinson Ewoh to serve as members of the board.

Other governing council members are Dr. Nancy Nwankwo, Dr. Igoni William-Park and Mr. Ogbugbu Barisua.

Recall that the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Wike had anointed Fubara to succeed him as the state governor.

However, barely six months after Fubara got into office, he fell apart with his known political godfather, and this fuelled the current political crisis in Rivers state.

Nigerians react as Fubara appoints Odili

Fubara's appointment has generated mixed reactions on X. Legit.ng captured some of their opinions below.

@officiabishop tweeted:

"You finally subdued wike in Rivers....well done Mr Governor."

@MudiagaEsiekpe tweeted:

"Great. I love this man."

@igweigwe71 tweeted:

"She succesfully took out Wike after they finished the 2023 racket job.. Smart Mbaise woman."

@Connectwithkant tweeted:

"We know the game."

@Youngsixtus1 tweeted:

"Amazing one Mr governor."

@osia1231 tweeted:

"Power is power."

Wike brags, sends cryptic message to Fubara

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nyesom Wike, in a veiled message to Governor Fubara, bragged that he and his team would be undefeatable in the 2027 election.

The immediate past governor of Rivers state said the alliance his camp has built would make the 2027 election a walk in the park for him and members of his camp.

The minister expressed his readiness for the next general election at a thanksgiving service by Senator Barinada Mpigi in Koroma of Tai local government area of Rivers state on Sunday, February 18.

Source: Legit.ng