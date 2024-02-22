Governor Sim Fubara has received a major support from the women in Rivers state amid the political crisis rocking the state

The women, including Nollywood veterans, to drive home their support to the Rivers state governor, staged a peaceful walk in strategic locations in the state, after Wike earlier said "nobody can challenge them in 2027"

They called on some political actors in the state to allow Fubara to rule Rivers in peace, noting “Rivers mothers stand for peace”

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Rivers state, Port Harcourt - Amid the recent political crisis that rocked Rivers state, On Thursday, February 22, women from the 23 local government areas of Rivers state marched through the streets of Port Harcourt, the state capital, to declare support for Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Fubara gets support from Rivers women. Photo credit: Sir Siminalayi Fubara

Source: Facebook

Recall that the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Wike had anointed and worked for Fubara to succeed him as state governor. However, barely six months after Fubara got into office, he fell apart with his known political godfather, and the duo has been on each other's neck since then. The crisis extended to the leadership of the state's house of assembly.

But on Thursday, the stakeholders, under the auspices of Rivers Women Unite for Sim, began the walk from the popular CFC junction along Aba Road to the Polo Club in GRA, dancing to various musical tunes, including Afrobeats.

The women who wore white T-shirts, red and blue caps also displayed placards with different inscriptions to drive home their messages.

Some of the inscriptions read, “Allow Governor Sim work in Peace,” “O God give us peace in Rivers, give peace a chance,” “Peace is priceless,” “Rivers mothers stand for peace” among others, even as some of the women much older rolled on the ground with their placards crying for peace to reign in the state.

Comedian, Julius Agwu, a Nollywood actress, and the state chairperson of the Labour Party (LP), Hilda Dokubo, were among the personalities that joined the peace walk.

While they observed a minute of silence for the late Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings, Dr Herbert Wigwe, his wife and son, the women said the peace walk was to register their voices in the current political situation in the state, The Punch reported.

Wike brags, sends cryptic message to Fubara

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), in a veiled message to Governor Siminalayi Fubara, bragged that he and his team would be undefeatable in the 2027 election.

The immediate past governor of Rivers state said the alliance his camp has built would make the 2027 election a walk in the park for him and members of his camp.

The minister expressed his readiness for the next general election at a thanksgiving service by Senator Barinada Mpigi in Koroma of Tai local government area of Rivers state on Sunday, February 18.

Source: Legit.ng