Edo: Shaibu, Obaseki Set for Real Show in PDP After APC Fumbles
- The PDP will be holding its governorship primary in Edo state today, a day that looked like the real show between Governor Godwin Obasekin and his deputy, Philip Shaibu
- Ten candidates in the PDP will be competing to secure the highest votes from the 563 delegates, just a few days after the APC had its fumbled primary
- The APC had on Saturday produced three candidates in an election conducted by Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state and nullified by the Abdullahi Ganduje-led NWC
PAY ATTENTION: The 2024 Business Leaders Awards Present Entrepreneurs that Change Nigeria for the Better. Check out their Stories!
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is set to hold its governorship primary in Edo state on Thursday, February 22, in what looks like a popularity test between Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu.
The PDP is expected to produce its candidate for the forthcoming governorship election in the state at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin, with 563 delegates who will be voting for 10 aspirants.
PDP governorship aspirants in Edo
Among the aspirants was the deputy governor of the state, Shaibu; a former Chairman of Sterling Bank, Asue Ighodalo, who was said to be the anointed candidate of Governor Obaseki; and Blessing Igbinedion, daughter of Esama of Benin Kingdom, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, The Punch reported.
Other aspirants are Anselm Ojezua, Felix Akhabue, Martin Uhomoibhi, Hadizat Umoru, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, Dr Earl Onaiwu and Arthur Esene.
This is coming barely a week since the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary in the state produced three candidates.
How APC guber primary produces three candidates
Governor Hope Uzodinma, who led the committee of the APC, had announced Dennis Idahosa as the winner of the primary, but two other candidates later emerged.
The Abdullahi Ganduje-led national working committee of the APC subsequently nullified the election and declared Governor Bassey Otu as the new chairman of the electoral committee, adding that new primary will be conducted the same day with that of the PDP.
BREAKING: APC bows to pressure, removes Uzodimma as Edo gov primary chair, announces new appointment
In the PDP, Shaibu has been said to be a grassroots politician who is more fit for the job, but he could not secure the blessing of his boss, Governor Obaseki, which made the PDP primary much talked about.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng