The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is set to hold its governorship primary in Edo state on Thursday, February 22, in what looks like a popularity test between Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu.

The PDP is expected to produce its candidate for the forthcoming governorship election in the state at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin, with 563 delegates who will be voting for 10 aspirants.

Shaibu, Obaseki's anointed candidate battles for PDP guber ticket as APC fumbles

PDP governorship aspirants in Edo

Among the aspirants was the deputy governor of the state, Shaibu; a former Chairman of Sterling Bank, Asue Ighodalo, who was said to be the anointed candidate of Governor Obaseki; and Blessing Igbinedion, daughter of Esama of Benin Kingdom, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, The Punch reported.

Other aspirants are Anselm Ojezua, Felix Akhabue, Martin Uhomoibhi, Hadizat Umoru, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, Dr Earl Onaiwu and Arthur Esene.

This is coming barely a week since the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary in the state produced three candidates.

How APC guber primary produces three candidates

Governor Hope Uzodinma, who led the committee of the APC, had announced Dennis Idahosa as the winner of the primary, but two other candidates later emerged.

The Abdullahi Ganduje-led national working committee of the APC subsequently nullified the election and declared Governor Bassey Otu as the new chairman of the electoral committee, adding that new primary will be conducted the same day with that of the PDP.

In the PDP, Shaibu has been said to be a grassroots politician who is more fit for the job, but he could not secure the blessing of his boss, Governor Obaseki, which made the PDP primary much talked about.

