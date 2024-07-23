Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 election, has called on the federal government to protect the Dangote Refinery

The former vice president maintained that Nigeria is at risk of losing foreign direct investments should the Dangote Refinery not work

According to Atiku, Dangote is the largest private investment Nigeria ever had, and no investor would want to deal with the country should the refinery fail

Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president of Nigeria, has commented on the travails of Aliko Dangote, the chairman of the Dangote Group, over the recent de-marketization of the Dangote refinery.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate explained that Dangote has been the largest private investment in the country, and ignoring his plight would be detrimental to Nigeria's economy.

Atiku urges federal government to interfere in the Dangote refinery saga Photo Credit: GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Atiku explains danger ahead if Dangote fails

According to Atiku, Nigeria risks losing foreign direct investment if the refinery does not work due to government policy. He emphasized that no investor would want to invest in a country that cannot protect its key assets.

He then called on the federal government to protect Dangote Investments, adding that it would help the country secure foreign direct investment in the long run.

His comment reads in part:

"The 650,000 bpd refinery is essential for our energy needs and economic stability, and NNPCL's investment underscores its importance. If we neglect this, we risk deterring vital foreign direct investment. No investor will trust a nation that undermines its key assets."

See his full statement here:

Dangote asks House of Reps to test his diesel

Earlier, Legit.ng reported Dangote had urged the House of Representatives to investigate the quality of diesel and petrol sold at filling stations across Nigeria.

Dangote requested that the House set up a committee to test products at various filling stations, citing concerns that substandard products are damaging vehicles and engines.

He also suggested investigating the quality of laboratories used to test imported products, offering to have his own refinery's products independently tested to demonstrate their quality and highlight issues with other products in the market.

Expert speaks on what Dangote, FG should do

Legit.ng earlier reported that MS Ingawa, an engineer and public commentator, has called for President Tinubu's government and Aliko Dangote to settle their differences over the Dangote Refinery through dialogue.

Ingawa believes both parties have unanswered questions, including the refinery's readiness to supply PMS and the government's sincerity in implementing the PIA.

The expert told Legit.ng that the unresolved issues directly affect the Nigerian economy, making a resolution crucial.

Source: Legit.ng