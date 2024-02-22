Troops of the Nigerian Army have shot dead a notorious terrorists leader, Boderi Isyaku, during a gun duel between troops and the bandits around Bada/Riyawa general areas of Chikun and Igabi Local Government Areas of Kaduna State.

Samuel Aruwan, the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, in a release obtained by SaharaReporters on Thursday confirmed this, adding that it was Boderi who plotted and executed the 11th March 2021 abduction of 39 students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka, Igabi LGA.

The terrorist leader was also the mastermind of the attack on the Afaka campus of the Nigerian Defence Academy, Igabi LGA, where two officers were killed and another abducted.

He said:

“Stemming from consistent support to security forces by Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, a major breakthrough has been recorded in Nigeria’s fight against banditry and terrorism. The notorious bandit, insurgent and ruthless killer, Boderi Isyaku, has been neutralized in a gun duel alongside some of his fighters, by troops of the Nigerian Army, around Bada/Riyawa general areas of Chikun and Igabi LGAs.

DHQ kills terrorists, arrests others in FCT and Niger state

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the troops of the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) have launched a series of operations against terrorists and bandits in different parts of the country.

According to the Director of Media Operations, Major-General Edward Buba, the troops have recorded significant successes in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Niger State, where they killed and arrested several terrorists and violent extremists.

Buba said the troops were on fighting patrol in Bwari Area Council in the FCT and Tafa local government area in Niger State, where they encountered and engaged the terrorists and violent extremists.

