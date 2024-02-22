Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism and security.

Kankara, Katsina state - Armed kidnapping gangs known locally as bandits have killed Sanusi Hassan, the commander, Katsina Community Watch Corps (KCWC) for Kankara local government area (LGA).

Also killed were four local vigilantes and two young men from Birdigau village.

As reported by Vanguard on Thursday, February 22, the loss of lives happened on Wednesday afternoon, February 21, when the outlaws clashed with security operatives who raided their hideout at Yar Taipa, Birdigau ‘J’ located between Malumfashi and Kankara LGA.

The security agents were believed to be targeting notorious bandit kingpins, Dankarami and Barbaru.

The newspaper put the number of those killed in the bloody clash at 26, noting that a law enforcement operative from the area divulged that the operation claimed the lives of six individuals on the security side and over 20 from the side of the terrorists.

Muhammadu Buhari, the immediate past president of Nigeria, hails from Katsina state.

Although security agencies have yet to comment on the attack, This Day newspaper quoted the information officer of the council, Suleiman Ibrahim Tsiga, as confirming the attack.

Tsiga said:

“Aside from those that have been killed by these criminals, two members of the Katsina Community Watch Corps are nowhere to be found. But efforts are on to ascertain their whereabouts by security operatives.”

Efforts by Legit.ng to get comments from ASP Abubakar Aliyu, the spokesperson for the Katsina state police command, were unsuccessful.

Insecurity is one of the issues confronting Nigeria’s president, Bola Tinubu, who was sworn in, in May 2023.

Nigeria’s military has been fighting armed groups like Boko Haram in the northeast, which has left it thinly stretched to tackle the bandits.

Many of the bandits are believed to comprise mostly ethnic Fulanis, including pastoralists and mercenaries from the region as well as neighbouring Chad and the Niger Republic. Most of them engage in kidnapping-for-ransom scheme.

