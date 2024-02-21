A plea has been directed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene and resolve the Opu-Nembe conflict in Bayelsa state.

This appeal was made in an open letter obtained by Legit.ng on Wednesday, February 21.

There are allegations that court proceedings are deliberately being stalled to trial the suspects of the Opu-Nembe crisis. Photo Credit: NESG

The letter, signed by Chief E.T. Ikoli, Chief Johnbull Efere, Afuroyanate Beredugo, Naomi Jonah, Alanabo Digigha, and Mr Ayebaemi Kieriseiye, detailed the unfortunate event of illegal deaths during the crisis.

The letter revealed that the Inspector General of Police had initiated a criminal case regarding the tragic incident on February 15, where innocent citizens were killed in the community.

Delay in legal proceedings

The case, with charge number FHC/ABJ/CR/323/2023, has been filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja against individuals including Lugard Martina, Dautibi Paul Okolai, Appy Sunday Julius, Michael Kumosuonyo, and others believed to be involved in the crime.

The charges levelled against them, as outlined in the attached charge sheet, encompass offences such as terrorism, murder, and theft.

The letter alleged:

"Your Excellency, we have just been reliably informed by DCP Simon Lough (SAN) who is the Lead Prosecuting Counsel in the case that the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF)has decided not to prosecute the matter further (nolle prosequi).

"Hence the witnesses failed to show up when called upon to testify in court.

"While we acknowledge the power of the AGF to give formal notice to discontinue a court case instituted by any authority or person in the country, he can only do that based on “public interest, the interest of justice and the need to prevent abuse of legal process” as enshrined in our extant laws. Your Excellency will agree with us that this particular murder case is of utmost public interest and too grave to be discontinued without getting justice.

"We believe the alleged action of the AGF not only negates the ideals of justice but also the fundamental principles of fairness, impartiality, and adherence to the rule of law in all situations. The purported action if successfully executed will further lead to a betrayal of trust the terrorized but helpless people of Opu-Nembe have in our legal system."

The letter appealed to President Tinubu to caution the Attorney General to order and take decisive action to rectify any order that may have been given surreptitiously.

They appealed that urgent steps be taken to restore confidence in the judiciary and reaffirm its commitment to upholding the principles of justice and equality for all.

