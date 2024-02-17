Armed gunmen suspected to be bandits, have carried out a deadly attack in Kaduna state headed by Governor Uba Sani

Reports have it that the unknown gunmen killed nine locals and kidnapped 35 others including a former CBN director

Meanwhile, Governor Uba Sani visited the affected communities and called on the military to intervene quickly and tackle the state's security challenge

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Kaduna state, Kaduna - Bandits have reportedly killed nine persons in Kwasam community, Kauru local government area and and Gwada community in Igabi local government area of Kaduna state.

Governor Uba Sani has reacted to the deadly attacks by bandits in Kaduna state, urging the military to take urgent action. Photo credit: Senator Uba Sani

Source: Facebook

The Nation reported that the armed men also abducted 35 others, including a retired Director of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), his brother and the brother’s wife.

According to sources, the armed men were said to have also injured nine people during the attack in the two LGAs.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

As reported by The Punch, Southern Kaduna Peoples Union confirmed the incident on Saturday, February 17.

An official statement by the state government through the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, also confirmed the attack but was silent on those killed and abducted in Kauru LGA in Southern Kaduna.

Sources also hinted that the bandits carried out the attck on the communities on Friday evening, February 16.

Leadership reported that the bandits invaded one of the communities, where they picked two people who, at gun point, led them to the residence of the retired CBN staff and abducted him.

The retired CBN director was identified as Zakariya Markus.

“Bandits moved to his family house, abducted his brother and the brother’s wife. Residents rushed out in an attempt to rescue victims but the bandits fired.”

Uba Sani react as bandits attack Igabi and Kauru LGA

Reacting, the Kaduna state governor, Uba Sani has appealed for aggressive military operations against bandits across the state following the attacks.

The Governor sent his condolences to the families that lost their loved ones in Igabi and Kauru LGAs.

Sani speaks on how to end insecurity in the North

Meanwhile, Governor Uba Sani said that poverty and unemployment are responsible for the security challenges in the northern region of Nigeria.

Sani noted that the best way to tackle the menace of banditry and kidnapping bedeviling the northwest region of the country was through "the entrenchment of good governance."

The governor made this assertion at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House, Kaduna, on Monday, February 5 while receiving members of the Kaduna State Elders Forum, who paid him a congratulatory visit over his recent legal victory at the Supreme Court.

Source: Legit.ng