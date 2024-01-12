Troops kill terrorists, arrest others in FCT and Niger State in special operation to clip the claws of surging insurgents

Residents of the affected area have long fled due to banditry and kidnapping that have been plaguing them

The Nigerian Army confirms the strategic operations were a success, assuring the security of citizens

The troops of the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) have launched a series of operations against terrorists and bandits in different parts of the country.

According to the Director of Media Operations, Major-General Edward Buba, the troops have recorded significant successes in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Niger State, where they killed and arrested several terrorists and violent extremists.

Buba said the troops were on fighting patrol in Bwari Area Council in the FCT and Tafa local government area in Niger State, where they encountered and engaged the terrorists and violent extremists, The Nations reports.

He mentioned that the troops displayed superior firepower and tactical skills to overpower the enemies, killing some and capturing others.

The army also recovered weapons and ammunition from the terrorists while destroying their hideouts and camps.

The operations were part of the DHQ’s efforts to ensure the safety and security of the lives and property of Nigerians and to prevent the terrorists and bandits from disrupting the peace and stability of the country.

Nigerian Army commended as soldiers kill 30 bandits in Niger state

Meanwhile, in a prior report by Legit.ng, Minister of State for Defence, Bello Muhammad Matawalle, lauded the Nigerian Army for effectively neutralising more than 30 armed bandits, including notorious figures Ali Kawajo and Shehu Rakef.

Mr Kawajo, identified as the mastermind behind a train bombing attack and the kidnapping of over 100 passengers in 2022, was among those apprehended.

Matawale commended Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen TA Lagbaja and the entire Nigerian Army, urging them to sustain their efforts in combating insecurity in the country.

